Awesome: A Snowboard Made Out Of Two Apple PowerBooks

Nick Saint

Two Germans with great imaginations and too much time on their hands created a snowboard out of two Apple PowerBooks.The construction is pretty straightforward: the two PowerBooks are fused together, and bindings are attached to the bottom.

The amazing thing: it actually works. If they’d sealed the thing shut, it looks like it would probably work pretty well. Via Gizmodo, here’s a clip of its creation and use:

