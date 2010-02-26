Awesome: A Snowboard Made Out Of Two Apple PowerBooks

Two Germans with great imaginations and too much time on their hands created a snowboard out of two Apple PowerBooks.The construction is pretty straightforward: the two PowerBooks are fused together, and bindings are attached to the bottom.

The amazing thing: it actually works. If they’d sealed the thing shut, it looks like it would probably work pretty well. Via Gizmodo, here’s a clip of its creation and use:



