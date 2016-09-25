This award-winning video reveals the most astounding Hubble images of our universe

Get ready for an epic journey through the cosmos. This film won “Best Short Film” of 2004, and it’s no wonder why. The Hubble Space Telescope has revolutionised our perspective on the number of galaxies, stars, and planets in our universe. And you can experience its most astounding images in this award-winning film.

