Here's An Award-Winning Photo Of The Super Agile Eurofighter Typhoon

This intense photo, taken by photographer Ian Ramsbottom in 2011, shows a Eurofighter Typhoon racing through the Mach Loop, a series of valleys in Wales used for training jet aircraft.

The Eurofighter Typhoon, manufactured by Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, is a twin-engine multi-role fighter that was originally developed to be the primary aircraft of Europe and NATO. Currently, the Typhoon has entered into service with the Austrian, Italian, German, Spanish, Saudi, Oman, and Royal Air Forces.

Due to its incredible agility and speed, the Typhoon was originally intended to be a dogfighter against other aircraft. Later iterations of the aircraft have increased its air-to-surface strike capabilities, and the Typhoon saw its combat debut as it enforced the no-fly zone over Libya in 2011.

The Typhoon can carry up to 16,500 pounds of armaments. These include a selection of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles along with a variety of bombs. Typhoons also come equipped with a built-in revolver cannon.

The Typhoon is able to launch these weapons at considerable speed. This boost can further the munitions range. Typhoons can travel at Mach 2 at altitude, Mach 1.25 while at sea level, and Mach 1.5 while at supercruising.

The Eurofighter Typhoon has been compared to the F-22 by Gen. John P. Jumper, the only pilot to have flown both jets. Although the two aircraft are quite different, Jumper said that both are equally high-tech.

Below is a video of a Typhoon demonstrating its impressive manoeuvrability:



