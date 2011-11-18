HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14.5 Million Mansion On The Florida Coast Reminds Us Of A Rubik's Cube

Meredith Galante
sarasota award winning beach house

Photo: Luxury Portfolio

A neon home in the shape of a cube off the shores of Sarasota was just listed at $14.5 million.The home is organised by architect Guy Peterson, who arranged the living spaces by colours, and the colours change based on public zones, work places and children zones.

The house sits on 1.53 acres, and features a pool with a slide and a jacuzzi. Inside the home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one partial bath, an elevator and a wet bar. 

An aerial view of the house shows off its bright colours

From here you can see how the living spaces are divided by colours on the outside as well

The house fits right in with its tropical surroundings

Inside the bright colours continue with the use of lights

We love the huge windows and the bright furniture

Who wants to watch TV with a view like that?

The dining room set is as contemporary as the house its in

The kitchen has a clean, crisp lines in its design

From the balcony there's a great view of the sunset

You could find this type of pool at a hotel

Imagine these blue waters just feet from your home

There's plenty of places to relax outdoors and enjoy the weather

The surroundings are as big of a selling point as the house itself

