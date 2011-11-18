HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $14.5 Million Mansion On The Florida Coast Reminds Us Of A Rubik's Cube

Photo: Luxury Portfolio

A neon home in the shape of a cube off the shores of Sarasota was just listed at $14.5 million.The home is organised by architect Guy Peterson, who arranged the living spaces by colours, and the colours change based on public zones, work places and children zones.



The house sits on 1.53 acres, and features a pool with a slide and a jacuzzi. Inside the home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one partial bath, an elevator and a wet bar.

