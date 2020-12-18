50 award-winning photos of weddings from 2020

Junebug Weddings Photographed in McCall, Idaho, by Maggie Grace of Maggie Grace Photography.

Junebug Weddings released its 50 winners for the “2020 Best of the Best Wedding Photography Collection” in December.

Among the winners were a couple getting photo-bombed by a giraffe, a snowy Coloradoan wedding, and a family using a “shot ski.”

The 50 photos came from all around the world, from Fiji to New York City to the Netherlands.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic changed almost every aspect of our lives this year, it didn’t mean that people stopped having milestone moments.

All around the world, people found new ways to get married, whether it was by asking people to mask up or getting married in the middle of a lake.

Junebug Weddings released its annual collection of the best wedding photos of 2020 in December â€” keep scrolling to see who made the cut this year.

Who says third wheels have to be awkward? Just look at this friendly giraffe in Melbourne, Australia.

Junebug Weddings Silas Chau.

This bride and groom just wanted a dip after getting hitched in McCall, Idaho.

Junebug Weddings Maggie Grace Photography.

This photo manages to make a windy day and a wedding dress look like a piece of moving art in Sintra, Portugal.

Junebug Weddings Valter Antunes of Fotolux.

This greenhouse wedding under a jaw-dropping sky was captured in Kooroomba, Australia.

Junebug Weddings Daniel Faint of Faint Artistry.

These two found love under the sea in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Junebug Weddings Amy Bluestar Painter of Amy Bluestar Photography.

This couple looks straight out of a travel ad for Greece.

Junebug Weddings Kostas Petsas of Cinema of Poetry.

This bride and groom are definitely walking in a winter wonderland — or maybe just a typical Colorado vista.

Junebug Weddings Amber Sovorsky of Adventure Instead.

In Moscow, Russia, these newlyweds are making their escape with a motorcycle and sidecar.

Junebug Weddings Katya Mukhina of Purlitas.

This first dance was captured inside Manhattan’s Oculus at One World Trade Centre.

Junebug Weddings Jianan Yao of Frame Your Love Photography.

These two brides were photographed in front of Mount Rainier in Washington.

Junebug Weddings Henry Tieu of Henry Tieu Photography.

This breathtaking photo was taken in Helsinki, Finland.

Junebug Weddings Heidi Kouvo of Heidi Kouvo Photography.

This Hindu celebration was captured in the Indian city of Bangalore.

Junebug Weddings Eshant Raju of Eshantraju Photography.

It’s amazing to see both the real bride and groom and their reflections in the sand at this wedding in Northumberland, England.

Junebug Weddings Peter Robinson of Eye of the Tyne Photography.

This photo taken in Australia’s Northern Territory looks like it was Photoshopped — but it’s real.

Junebug Weddings Marcus Bell of Studio Impressions Photography.

This sweet snapshot of two brides catching snowflakes in Asheville, North Carolina, will surely bring a smile to your face.

Junebug Weddings Aurelia Baca of Aurelia Baca Photography.

In North Carolina, a couple took an intimate minute to themselves.

Junebug Weddings Monisa Dobbins of Monisa J. Photography.

This couple fits right in with the vintage moviegoers in Victoria, Australia.

Junebug Weddings Oli Sansom of Briars Atlas.

This wedding was held in Toronto, Canada.

Junebug Weddings Jennifer Cornthwaite of Jennifer See Studios.

This colour-blocked photo from Dublin, Ireland, is aesthetically pleasing.

Junebug Weddings Sasson Haviv of Sasson Haviv Photography.

We get an unconventional look at a couple exchanging their vows in this photo from Yosemite National Park in California.

Junebug Weddings Will Khoury of Will Khoury.

This photo was also taken inside Yosemite National Park.

Junebug Weddings Darren Hendry of The Hendrys.

The newlyweds are driving off into the sunset in Monterrey, Mexico.

Junebug Weddings Adriana Farias of Adriana Foto.

This dramatically lit wedding was in Auckland, New Zealand.

Junebug Weddings Cameron Thorp of Chasewild.

This family bonded by using a “shot ski” at the wedding in Whistler, Canada.

Junebug Weddings Mike Vallely of Shari + Mike Photographers.

This photo of emotional bride in the Scottish Highlands is beautiful.

Junebug Weddings Dylan Kitchener of The Kitcheners.

This bride and groom won’t let the rain bother them.

Junebug Weddings Krishna Pradana Adi Putra of Berawal Dari Teman.

This Californian bride looks like she’s coming out of a dream.

Junebug Weddings Mel Rey of Mel Rey Photo.

This up-close photo taken in New Orleans, Louisiana, captures a serene moment between the bride and groom.

Junebug Weddings John Myers of John Myers Photography and Videography.

Both grooms look emotional at this wedding in Ontario, Canada.

Junebug Weddings Diego Moura of Diego and Liza Photography.

If you look closely, you can spot a single tear rolling down the bride’s cheek at her wedding in Prozelo, Portugal.

Junebug Weddings Jose Teixeira & Catarina Gonçalves of It’s All About.

Catch the bride and groom breaking it down at their wedding in Phuket, Thailand.

Junebug Weddings Peter Herman of Peter Herman Photography.

This couple incorporated indigenous traditions into their wedding in Vanua Levu, Fiji.

Junebug Weddings Ropate Kama of Kama Catch Me.

These newlyweds look at ease in the Mediterranean Sea in France.

Junebug Weddings Espir Ludivine of Ludivine Photographe.

The groom appears to be giving his bride the moon in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Junebug Weddings Bastian Najich of Alinea Pictures.

This happy couple was wed with their dogs by their side in Madrid, Spain.

Junebug Weddings Daniel Alonso Mendez of People Truelove Tellers.

This Indian wedding in Gwalior looks like a blast.

Junebug Weddings Claudio Grande of AmoreGrande.

Attending a wedding at an Icelandic waterfall is probably on all of our bucket lists.

Junebug Weddings Jane Iskra of ISKRA Photography.

But we also wouldn’t mind attending a library wedding in Fussen, Germany.

Junebug Weddings Cat Ekkelboom-White of Wild Connections Photography.

This couple in Chicago, Illinois, wouldn’t look out of place in a Dior ad.

Junebug Weddings Melody Adams of Melody Joy Co.

This dreamy photo was taken inside San Francisco’s Moongate Lounge.

Junebug Weddings Helena and Laurent Martin of Helena and Laurent.

In Selangor, Malaysia, this bride shared a moment with her parents.

Junebug Weddings Vincent Cheng of Trees on the Moon.

Who needs sprinklers when you have a fire hydrant?

Junebug Weddings Emin Kuliyev of Emin Wedding photography.

Here’s another masked bride in Banff, Canada.

Junebug Weddings Virginia Strobel of Virginia & Evan.

Martijn Roos captured these newlyweds soaking in a musical moment in the Netherlands.

Junebug Weddings Martijn Roos of Martijn Roos.

Everyone who wears high heels knows that feeling of taking them off at the end of the night — just ask this bride in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Junebug Weddings Esteban Gil of Esteban Gil Photography.

An overhead shot is a great way to showcase a beautiful table setting, as seen at this wedding in Old Montreal, Canada.

Junebug Weddings Gabrielle Desmarchais of Gabrielle Desmarchais Photographe.

This couple was bathed in light at their Austrian wedding.

Junebug Weddings Daniel Jenny of Dan Jenson Photography.

