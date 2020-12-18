50 award-winning photos of weddings from 2020

- Junebug Weddings released its 50 winners for the “2020 Best of the Best Wedding Photography Collection” in December.
- Among the winners were a couple getting photo-bombed by a giraffe, a snowy Coloradoan wedding, and a family using a “shot ski.”
- The 50 photos came from all around the world, from Fiji to New York City to the Netherlands.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Even though the coronavirus pandemic changed almost every aspect of our lives this year, it didn’t mean that people stopped having milestone moments.
All around the world, people found new ways to get married, whether it was by asking people to mask up or getting married in the middle of a lake.
Junebug Weddings released its annual collection of the best wedding photos of 2020 in December â€” keep scrolling to see who made the cut this year.
Who says third wheels have to be awkward? Just look at this friendly giraffe in Melbourne, Australia.
Learn more about photographer Silas Chau here.
This bride and groom just wanted a dip after getting hitched in McCall, Idaho.
Learn more about Maggie Grace Photography here.
This photo manages to make a windy day and a wedding dress look like a piece of moving art in Sintra, Portugal.
Learn more about Fotolux here.
This greenhouse wedding under a jaw-dropping sky was captured in Kooroomba, Australia.
Learn more about Faint Artistry here.
These two found love under the sea in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
Learn more about Amy Bluestar Photography here.
This couple looks straight out of a travel ad for Greece.
Learn more about Cinema of Poetry here.
This bride and groom are definitely walking in a winter wonderland — or maybe just a typical Colorado vista.
Learn more about Adventure Instead here.
In Moscow, Russia, these newlyweds are making their escape with a motorcycle and sidecar.
Learn more about Purlitas here.
This first dance was captured inside Manhattan’s Oculus at One World Trade Centre.
Learn more about Frame Your Love Photography here.
These two brides were photographed in front of Mount Rainier in Washington.
Learn more about Henry Tieu Photography here.
This breathtaking photo was taken in Helsinki, Finland.
Learn more about Heidi Kouvo Photography here.
This Hindu celebration was captured in the Indian city of Bangalore.
Learn more about Eshantraju Photography here.
It’s amazing to see both the real bride and groom and their reflections in the sand at this wedding in Northumberland, England.
Learn more about Eye of the Tyne Photography here.
This photo taken in Australia’s Northern Territory looks like it was Photoshopped — but it’s real.
Learn more about Studio Impressions Photography here.
This sweet snapshot of two brides catching snowflakes in Asheville, North Carolina, will surely bring a smile to your face.
Learn more about Aurelia Baca Photography here.
In North Carolina, a couple took an intimate minute to themselves.
Learn more about Monisa J. Photography here.
This couple fits right in with the vintage moviegoers in Victoria, Australia.
Learn more about Briars Atlas here.
This wedding was held in Toronto, Canada.
Learn more about Jennifer See Studios here.
This colour-blocked photo from Dublin, Ireland, is aesthetically pleasing.
Learn more about Sasson Haviv Photography here.
We get an unconventional look at a couple exchanging their vows in this photo from Yosemite National Park in California.
Learn more about Will Khoury here.
This photo was also taken inside Yosemite National Park.
Learn more about The Hendrys here.
The newlyweds are driving off into the sunset in Monterrey, Mexico.
Learn more about Adriana Foto here.
This dramatically lit wedding was in Auckland, New Zealand.
Learn more about Chasewild here.
This family bonded by using a “shot ski” at the wedding in Whistler, Canada.
Learn more about Shari + Mike Photographers here.
This photo of emotional bride in the Scottish Highlands is beautiful.
Learn more about The Kitcheners here.
This bride and groom won’t let the rain bother them.
Learn more about Berawal Dari Teman here.
This Californian bride looks like she’s coming out of a dream.
Learn more about Mel Rey Photo here.
This up-close photo taken in New Orleans, Louisiana, captures a serene moment between the bride and groom.
Learn more about John Myers Photography and Videography here.
Both grooms look emotional at this wedding in Ontario, Canada.
Learn more about Diego and Liza Photography here.
If you look closely, you can spot a single tear rolling down the bride’s cheek at her wedding in Prozelo, Portugal.
Learn more about It’s All About here.
Catch the bride and groom breaking it down at their wedding in Phuket, Thailand.
Learn more about Peter Herman Photography here.
This couple incorporated indigenous traditions into their wedding in Vanua Levu, Fiji.
Learn more about Kama Catch Me here.
These newlyweds look at ease in the Mediterranean Sea in France.
Learn more about Ludivine Photographe here.
The groom appears to be giving his bride the moon in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
Learn more about Alinea Pictures here.
This happy couple was wed with their dogs by their side in Madrid, Spain.
Learn more People Truelove Tellers here.
This Indian wedding in Gwalior looks like a blast.
Learn more about AmoreGrande here.
Attending a wedding at an Icelandic waterfall is probably on all of our bucket lists.
Learn more about ISKRA Photography here.
But we also wouldn’t mind attending a library wedding in Fussen, Germany.
Learn more about Wild Connections Photography here.
This couple in Chicago, Illinois, wouldn’t look out of place in a Dior ad.
Learn more about Melody Joy Co. here.
This dreamy photo was taken inside San Francisco’s Moongate Lounge.
Learn more about Helena and Laurent here.
In Selangor, Malaysia, this bride shared a moment with her parents.
Learn more about Trees on the Moon here.
Who needs sprinklers when you have a fire hydrant?
Learn more about Emin Wedding Photography here.
Here’s another masked bride in Banff, Canada.
Learn more about Virginia & Evan here.
Martijn Roos captured these newlyweds soaking in a musical moment in the Netherlands.
Learn more about Martijn Roos here.
Everyone who wears high heels knows that feeling of taking them off at the end of the night — just ask this bride in New Canaan, Connecticut.
Learn more about Esteban Gil Photography here.
An overhead shot is a great way to showcase a beautiful table setting, as seen at this wedding in Old Montreal, Canada.
Learn more about Gabrielle Desmarchais Photographe here.
This couple was bathed in light at their Austrian wedding.
Learn more about Dan Jenson Photography here.
- Read more:
- 6 wedding trends that will start to disappear by 2021, and 9 you’ll see everywhere
- Schmidt and Cece had the ideal pandemic wedding on ‘New Girl’
- 19 of the best wedding dresses celebrities showed off in 2020
- 38 of the most beautiful wedding photos taken in 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.