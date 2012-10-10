Meet A.W. Jones: The Anti-Nazi Spy And Journalist Who Started The First Hedge Fund In The World

Photo: Courtesy of A.W. Jones Advisers

Back in 1949 Alfred Winslow Jones dubbed his new $100,000 investment venture a “hedged fund.”At the time, there was no such thing as a performance fee or a net asset value.



Jones’ key insight was that a fund manager could balance his portfolio by buying stocks that were expected to go up and selling short stocks expected to decrease. The technique shielded the fund from risk associated with overall market movement, and hence became known as a hedge fund.

The man who pioneered the most lucrative investing strategy in finance was not a Wall Street titan. Rather, Jones was a renaissance man of sorts—a sociologist turned diplomat turned journalist—who employed skills gleaned from each trade when starting his firm.

Jones’ fifth career as an investment manager would prove to be his legacy and his descendants continue to run the fund he founded to this day.

