Meet A.W. Jones: The Anti-Nazi Spy And Journalist Who Started The First Hedge Fund In The World

Back in 1949 Alfred Winslow Jones dubbed his new $100,000 investment venture a “hedged fund.”At the time, there was no such thing as a performance fee or a net asset value.
Jones’ key insight was that a fund manager could balance his portfolio by buying stocks that were expected to go up and selling short stocks expected to decrease. The technique shielded the fund from risk associated with overall market movement, and hence became known as a hedge fund.
The man who pioneered the most lucrative investing strategy in finance was not a Wall Street titan. Rather, Jones was a renaissance man of sorts—a sociologist turned diplomat turned journalist—who employed skills gleaned from each trade when starting his firm.
Jones’ fifth career as an investment manager would prove to be his legacy and his descendants continue to run the fund he founded to this day.
The son of a General Electric executive, A.W. Jones was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1900.
After graduating from Harvard in 1923, Jones worked on a steamship travelling around the world.
He did work in an investment house before moving to Berlin where he worked as a diplomat and then as a secret Marxist operative trying to bring down the Nazis.
After a short stint as a statistician for an investment house, Jones went into the Foreign Service where his first posting was as vice-consul to Berlin, Germany, where he arrived late in 1930.
He secretly wed a left-wing Jewish socialite and was forced to resign from the U.S. diplomatic corps.
In 1932, Jones secretly married Anna Block, a wealthy left-wing Jewish socialite and the daughter of German painter Joseph Block.
Because of the marriage, Jones was forced to resign from the U.S. diplomatic corps but continued to live in Germany under a false name, studying at the Marxist Workers School and running clandestine missions for an anti-Nazi group called the Leninist organisation.
He returned to the United States in 1934 to get his PhD in sociology but soon headed back to war-torn Europe.
Upon returning to the U.S., Jones enrolled in a Columbia University PhD program in sociology. He soon married again and set off with his wife to Spain, where he covered the Spanish Civil War as a representative of the American Friends Service Committee.
In More Money Than God, Sebastian Mallaby writes that Jones hitchhiked across Spain, with the likes of Dorothy Parker and Ernest Hemingway, reporting on civilian relief for the country's Quakers. Mallaby adds that Jones kept up his links with the anti-Fascist movement and rumour has it, worked alongside Henry Luce for the OSS, the precursor to the CIA.
In 1941, he went back to the U.S. to write his dissertation that would eventually become a sociology classic.
Jones headed to Ohio to research his doctoral thesis on whether Fascism could rise in the U.S. After conducting field interviews at a rubber plant in Akron, Jones realised the U.S. was different based on the workers' attitudes toward property. He published his thesis under the title Life, Liberty, and Property, and the book remains a sociology classic to this day.
In 1946, he joined Fortune which had published part of his thesis. According to the New York Times, his series 'Fashions in Forecasting' led him to believe he could do as well as many professional investors.
With $100,000 in capital, he launched the first 'hedged fund' called A.W. Jones Partners out of an office on Broad Street.
Jones embraced a number of distinctive features that others would imitate in the years to come. For starters, he charged a performance fee, reserving 20% of the fund's investment gains for himself and his team.
Mallaby writes the performance fee was an unprecedented incentive for Jones and his staff:
'Mr Jones's portfolio managers hustled harder than rivals at traditional money-management firms: They called more people, crunched more numbers and made decisions faster. At the same time, the Jones men were deterred from taking crazy risks. They were required to keep their own capital in the fund, so that mistakes would cost them personally.'
Mallaby writes:
'In the 1960s, the Jones men would show up at the office of the Securities and Exchange Commission to read key releases the moment they came out, stealing a march on sleepier rivals who waited for the information to arrive in the mail.'
Jones also pioneered the technique of leveraging bets with borrowed money. Because he minimized market risk, he could embrace more stock-specific risk and magnifying the amount of money he placed on specific stocks.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Jones's partnership earned a cumulative return of just under 5,000% between 1949 and 1968.
Jones never advertised his fund and raised capital through word of mouth. By avoiding the feds, he also knew he wouldn't have the government to protect him if something went wrong.
In his obituary, The New York Times wrote:
'In the world of finance, Mr. Jones preferred to remain almost invisible. 'Hedging,' he once said, 'is a speculative tool used to conservative ends,' but he did not as a rule discuss what he did, let alone how he did it.'
In New York Magazine, Hugo Lindgren writes:
'Jones often took time away from the firm to serve in summer Peace Corps missions and even tried to establish a 'reverse Peace Corps' in which aid recipients would send their own volunteers back to the United States--as a hedge, in a sense, against creating a culture of inferiority among developing countries.'
Jones' grandson, Robert L. Burch IV manages the firm with his father and Jones' son-in-law, Robert L. Burch III. In 1984, Burch III transformed the firm into a formalized fund-of-funds, directing $200 million of its clients' money to firms that employ Jones-like principles.
