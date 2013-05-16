A&W Is Paying To Put Mini Ads In Men's Beards

A Kentucky-based ad agency came up with a high-concept platform that will take native advertising to the next level, putting ads in untapped real estate that consumers interact with every day: beards.



“I think it’s the next big thing,” agency Cornett-IMS’s Whit Hiler told Business Insider. “Everybody loves beards.”

Half joke, half genius, the scheme pays men with facial hair $5 a day to walk around with a mini ad in their beards.

And A&W has actually signed up as a business partner.

Considering that Green Day was one of many companies to buy ad space on Japanese girls’ temporarily tattooed thighs and many consumers sold body space for real tattoos of now-bust dot com businesses’ URLS, beardvertising isn’t that strange of a concept.

Hiler told us that the campaign isn’t limited to Kentucky, but will be exported “anywhere that there were epic beards willing to host these little ‘beardboards.'”

While this platform does serve a promotional piece, Hiler told BI, “We’re getting a ton of emails from guys with epic beards that want to host beardboards and we’re actually in talks with some brands that want to be Beardvertisers. I think we’ll probably be seeing some beardboards in the wild before too long.”

