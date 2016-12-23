Avril Lavigne accuses Mark Zuckerberg of 'promoting bullying' with his jab at Nickelback

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Rodrigo Buendina/AFP/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg debuted “Jarvis” — the “digital butler” for his smart home, as voiced by legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

In a video demonstration of Jarvis, Zuckerberg asks it to “play us some good Nickelback songs.” Jarvis responds with “I’m sorry Mark, I’m afraid I can’t do that … there are no good Nickelback songs.” Zuckerberg pauses before answering, “Good, that was actually a test.”

It was yet another joke at the expense of the much-maligned Canadian rockers, which was pretty funny. But one person definitely did not think so: Avril Lavigne, the singer of chart-topping hits like “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated.”

On Thursday afternoon, Lavigne took to Twitter in defence of Nickelback, calling Zuckerberg’s “jab” in “poor taste,” and saying that he “may want to be more careful with promoting bullying.”

Lavigne, it should be noted, was married to Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger until they separated in late 2015, and the two reportedly maintain a close friendship.

Lavigne tagged several prominent anti-bullying groups in her message, including STOMP Out Bullying.

Representatives for Zuckerberg, Lavigne, and Nickelback were not immediately available for comment.

Read the full text of Lavigne’s note to Zuckerberg here:

“Dear Mark, Many people use your products – some people love them and some people don’t. Either way you’re allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste. When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what’s going on in the world today. #SayNoToBullying #TheJokeIsOld #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums xx, AL”

