Avril Lavigne sells a TON of records in Japan

Avril Lavigne may be old news in America, but she still fills stadiums in Japan.



Last year, her self-titled album hit No. 2 on Japan’s Billboard chart. Its lead single, “Hello Kitty,” is about her love for the country. While American critics thought it was cultural appropriation, Japan didn’t seem to care.

The country has the world’s second-largest music market, after the United States. In Japan, albums cost around $US30, which is a lot more than in the US, yet piracy is uncommon.

The album also topped charts in China and Taiwan.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Ben Nigh

