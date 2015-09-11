Avon is surging after a report says the company might sell itself

Avon shares jumped more than 11% in trading on Thursday after Dow Jones reported that the company is in talks to sell a stake to private equity firms.

According to the report, the firms include Platinum Equity and Cerberus.

The stock was halted before the spike in early-afternoon trading.

Back in May, Avon’s stock spiked more than 20% after a filing on the Securities and Exchanges Commission’s Edgar website indicated that PTG Capital Partners was offering to buy the company for $US18.75 a share. The company’s North American revenues have faltered in recent quarters.

The SEC filed a lawsuit in connection with the filing, and charged a Bulgarian trader.

The company declined comment to Business Insider.

Here’s a chart showing the spike in trading:

