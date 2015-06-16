Between emails, texts, photo captions, and tweets — it has become clear that some of today’s best communicators are also the most economical. With less real estate than ever to make a point or offer an opinion, it’s important to pay attention to word choice. Here are 6 words to eliminate from your vocabulary to sound smarter.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.