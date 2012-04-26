5 behaviours You Need To Avoid So You Don’t Become the Office Jerk

Photo: YouTube.com

Working with the same people everyday can be tough, but if you’re behaving poorly it makes things even worse.If you’re not sure if you’re doing something annoying, the Wall Street Journal has put together a list of the most common things that make coworkers hate you.



The list is a mix of simple etiquette and timeless tips, but they’re still good to keep in mind, especially if you’ve been at a company for a long time.

Sucking up to the boss Negativity Messiness Poor cubicle etiquette Not fitting in

One of the more cutthroat things people do is explained by Monster.com senior editor Charles Purdy:

“Bcc is almost always a dangerous idea. Transparency is important-it prevents you from seeming sneaky. If you are bcc’ing someone to get someone else in trouble, you are being the office jerk.”

Hit up the Wall Street Journal for a breakdown of some of the other reasons behind why coworkers might starts hating you (or why you might hate your coworkers). Just remember,when you get along with coworkers you might live a bit longer.

