Here Are The 10 Tax Filing Mistakes You Have To Avoid

Photo: McPig/Flickr

We know why you’re here.It’s OK–fearing tax season is perfectly reasonable because when it comes to deductions, credits and filing status, there’s a lot to learn–and mess up. (Don’t shoot the messenger! Write to Congress!)



Our goal is to keep you far away from IRS auditors, while making sure that you pay as little as (legally!) possible.

We’ve broken down the top mistakes you should avoid point by point–translated from IRS speak–so you can sleep soundly at night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.