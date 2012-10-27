How To Avoid The Negative Sexual Effects Of Biking

Photo: Flickr/nicolas.boullosa

Bicycling is a terrific way to get around. It also has many documented health and environmental benefits.Why doesn’t everyone bike everywhere? Well, some people worry that biking can damage their sexual functions, which is backed up by research. Studies have shown that bicycling can damage your sex life: Causing numbness in the penis, increased risk of erectile dysfunction, and decreased sensation in woman.



But here’s the good news: There are ways to avoid the negative health effects of spending hours straddling a bike seat.

When sitting on a bicycle, a lot of pressure is being placed on the perineum, the space between your anus and your genitals. According to the Harvard Medical School, pressure on the perineum can reduce blood flow to the genitals by as much as 66 per cent, that’s because the perineum contains important nerves and arteries that supply our sexual organs.

Luckily these negative affects are only seen on people who bike for long periods of time, but if that’s you, or if you are still worried about it, here are simple solutions to avoid the problem:

Pick a wide seat with plenty of padding.

Do not tilt your seat upwards, doing so can increase pressure on your perineum.

Make sure your seat is at the correct height. Your legs should not completely extend while on the pedals.

Wear padded biking pants for extra protection if you want it.

Move around and take breaks if you are going for a long ride.

