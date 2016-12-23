Here's why you should avoid sending important emails on Mondays

Writing effective emails can be tough. Will you get a response? Is your subject line worth clicking? Is the body too wordy?

Boomerang, an app that focuses on email productivity, works to help you improve your emails. And they found one that thing’s for sure — Mondays are hard on your emails.

The company analysed over 250,000 emails and found that emails sent on Mondays typically have more typos in the subject line and, therefore, have a lower response rate.

In fact, the study showed that response rates fell about 14% when subjects had one or more mistakes. The most common typos were improperly lowercased letters, misspellings, and improper punctuation.

“If you get an email whose subject line is riddled with mistakes, you might assume it is spam and not open it, let alone respond,” Brendan Greenley, Boomerang’s data scientist, told Business Insider. “We expect that mistakes have a bigger effect on whether someone reads or responds to a cold email compared to emails from friends and colleagues.”

But that’s not all. Boomerang also found that emails sent on Mondays tend to have the most negative sentiments in their subject lines.

“We found that moderately positive and moderately negative emails get more responses than neutral emails or those with extreme positivity or negativity,” said Greenley.

So while Mondays can be a drag, don’t let them impact your emails. Make sure you double check that you don’t have typos and that your subject line isn’t all doom and gloom.

Or, just wait a day to hit “send.”

