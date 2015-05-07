Avoid never-ending carrier contracts and get Google's premium handset for 65% off right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Forget never-ending carrier contracts and get Google’s premium handset for 65% off right now.

The Nexus 5 is a premier, affordable phone. It’s beautifully designed, fast, and comes with endless features.

For a limited time, you can grab one with a year of wireless service, including 500 MB 4G LTE data — without the hassle of contracts and cancellation fees.



Phone specs:

Up to 13 hours of talk time

2.26 GHz quad-core processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor

8 MP rear-facing autofocus camera and camcorder with LED flash

1.3 MP front-facing camera and camcorder

Android 5.1 (Lollipop)

1080 x 1920 multi-touch screen

16 GB of internal memory, 2 GB RAM

Nexus 5 & 1-year unlimited talk-and-text from Freedompop: $US582 $US199.99 [65% off]

