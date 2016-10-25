Chipotle says guacamole supply remains strong despite avocado shortage

A grower’s strike in Mexico and a drought in California has resulted in a scramble across the US to keep up with avocado demand.

Last week, the country imported just 8.5 million pounds of the produce from Mexico, according to data from the Hass Avocado Board. For comparison, last October, the US imported roughly 35 to 45 million pounds of Hass avocados every week from Mexico.

Salad chain Sweetgreen announced earlier in October, it has been “a bit of a struggle” to maintain avocado supply.

And social media reports indicate that Qdoba restaurants are running out of guacamole, at least in some locations, though the chain couldn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Independent restaurants such as La Vecindad in San Diego have been similarly struggling to keep up with guac demand.

The guy at qdoba told me I couldn’t get guac because “the entire country of Mexico is, like, out of avacados”………. pic.twitter.com/VZfCxEarSQ — Chris Julian (@ChrisJulian_) October 24, 2016

Went to Mexican restaurant, ordered guacamole. “Sorry, we’re out of guac, there’s an avocado shortage.” Trump and his freaking wall. ????

— Daniel Balcombe (@DanielBalcombe) October 23, 2016

But one chain says there’s no need to worry about shortages or price increases anytime soon.

“We do not plan to raise prices for guacamole (we don’t typically raise prices in response to short-term cyclical changes in food costs) and have not incurred any supply disruptions,” Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold told Business Insider.

Chipotle’s guacamole is a key part of the brand’s image — a bonus that many customers are more than willing to pay extra for. As the burrito chain struggles to make a comeback, the ability to keep up with guacamole demand as competitors struggle could help give Chipotle the edge it needs.

