Avner Ronen: Live Network Programming on Boxee is a "Couple Years" Away

LAS VEGAS — While consumption of video-on-demand on Boxee is growing with premium services including Vudu, the HD movie service, and the MLB.com, the integration of live network programming is a “couple years” off says Avner Ronen, CEO of Boxee in this exclusive interview with Beet.TV



We spoke Ronen yesterday at the NAB conference at the Las Vegas Convention centre. Andy Plesser You can also find this post up at Beet.TV



