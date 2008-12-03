Aviation Unwind: Citi (C) Selling Two Corporate Jets

It’s a buyer’s market for corporate jets. GM (GM) and Ford (F) are dumping planes, following their embarrassment in DC, and now Citigroup (C) is selling two of them.



Cityfile got the scoop that the hobbled bank is selling a 2002 Falcon 900EX and a 1999 Falcon 900EX. We’ve never rode in either one, but they look pretty nice to us. As Cityfile notes, you shouldn’t worry too much about Pandit and how he’ll be getting around, as the bank still owns several planes.

