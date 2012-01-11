Aviary Preps For Its Second Photo Hackathon With Participation From Tumblr, Foursquare Nokia And More

Aviary, a cloud-based photo editor, is hosting its second photo hackathon at General Assembly next month.



Last time 400 people attended and hacked on 30 APIs to produce products like Picsicle, a postcard delivery startup.

This time around hackers will be able to use 19 APIs including Foursquare’s and Tumblr’s. It also has DogPatch Labs and Techstars companies on board such as Artsicle and Piictu.

Aviary just announced its lead sponsor is Nokia for the February 25-26 event.

