Bathroom Poetry, 50 Birds And Branded Eggs: Inside The Offices Of Cloud-Photoshop Startup Aviary

Aviary, a site that started as Photoshop in the cloud and just released a photo API, is a small space with a lot of pizazz.
Located on 30th and 8th avenue in New York City, they rep their brand like nothing we’ve ever seen.
Employees proudly wear Aviary shirts and sweatshirts to work, cartons of eggs are branded with their logo, and more than 50 birds line the lofted space.
When you step off the elevator on the 11th floor, a pile of bikes and a massive bird cage welcome you.
This might look like your apartment living room, but it's where Aviaries blow off steam and battle each other in FIFA.
A phone booth that doesn't actually work is surrounded by a green shag rug and two bean bag chairs that look like giant dog beds.
Aviary's marketing schwag is branded, plastic eggs (You know, because birds lay eggs?) They swear people like getting the gifts, which are delivered in cartons.
Michael Galpert, cofounder of Aviary, read that article about how sitting kills you. Now he has a standing desk.
So does Andrew Rudmann, Aviary's lead designer. With that daunting sign on the bathroom door, we doubt anyone will be stealing his computer stand/stash.
Iz Derdik, Aviary's CTO/cofounder, is working on Aviary's new Photo API. Another bird sits on Mo Boehm's (Aviary's Director of Architecture) desk.
Joe McCourt, Aviary's Effects Engineer, just knocked over his lego masterpiece. Whoops (Maybe the camera made him nervous?)
Head of Marketing Nam Nguyen, Project Manager Maya Prohovnik, Lead API Developer Ari Fuchs, and Joe McCourt have snuck up to Aviary's roof to enjoy spring.
