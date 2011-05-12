Bathroom Poetry, 50 Birds And Branded Eggs: Inside The Offices Of Cloud-Photoshop Startup Aviary

Aviary, a site that started as Photoshop in the cloud and just released a photo API, is a small space with a lot of pizazz.



Located on 30th and 8th avenue in New York City, they rep their brand like nothing we’ve ever seen.

Employees proudly wear Aviary shirts and sweatshirts to work, cartons of eggs are branded with their logo, and more than 50 birds line the lofted space.

