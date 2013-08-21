The New Avril Lavigne Video Might Just Have The Most Hamfisted Product Placement We Have Ever Seen

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Avril Lavigne is back with a new single, following up on her awesome song-of-the-summer candidate, Here’s To Never Growing Up.

The new one’s called Rock & Roll, and it just came out yesterday, and it’s ok. It’s not one of her best, and it kind feels like a ripoff of I Love Rock & Roll, but Joan Jett.

Anyway, the real reason it’s notable is that the video has one of the most hamfisted pre-rolls we’ve ever seen, as it starts with Avril receiving a call and saying “my new Sony phone is ringing.

Here are three key opening shots.

For some reason Avril keeps her (clearly-labelled) Sony phone in a jar of water (?).

Then we get a nice shot of the model of the phone.

And then of course Avril picking up the phone, and singing the song.

Anyway, watch the video, and you’ll see what we’re talking about.

You have to admit, it’s a pretty good way to avoid the problem of people skipping video pre-roll.

