Researchers 'Averaged' The Faces Of 400 CEOs -- Here's The Prototypical Startup Exec

Startups are thought to be young, fun, and sexy compared to the rest of the business world, helmed by hip executives with faces fit to grace the cover of a magazine.

So what would happen if you “averaged” all those faces?

In one of the weirder applications of photographic technology, the money-saving coupon company SumoCoupon used the photo software Psychomorph to “average” the faces of 400 CEOs in 10 industries. While it’s fascinating to see how different — and how similar — those faces look across industries, the “average” faces of startup execs are especially compelling.

Compared to other sectors, startup CEOs are by far the youngest, and they really do look ready for their closeup.

Here’s the “average” face of a male startup CEO, with an average age of 42:

And a female, with an average age of 36:

For the rest of the industries, head here.

