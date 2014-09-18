Meet The Typical Billionaire

AP At age 68, with a net worth of $US3.5 billion and living in New York, Donald Trump fits the profile of a typical billionaire.

What does the typical billionaire look like?

In their latest billionaire census, Wealth-X and UBS attempt to answer that question. According to the report, the average billionaire is 63 years old and has a net worth of $US3.1 billion. Ninety-three per cent of the world’s billionaires are over 45 years old.

The average billionaire keeps his wealth in a combination of private and public holdings, typically concentrated in their ownership of privately held businesses. On average, 19% of their net worth is in cash, and 5% can be found in real estate and luxury assets such as yachts and cars.

Male billionaires vastly outnumber female billionaires, by a ratio of seven to one. On average, they are married and predominantly self-made.

Female billionaires are less likely to be married, and roughly 2/3 inherited their wealth. The remainder are either partly or wholly self-made.

Wealth-X expects female billionaires to experience major growth in their mean net worth in the coming years.

On average, billionaires are more likely to be found in Europe, but the United States has the largest population of billionaires when it comes to individual countries. New York is the biggest billionaire city, followed by Moscow, Hong Kong, London, and Beijing.

