Here's the map showing why economists have blamed the weather for poor economic data

Akin Oyedele

This year, economists have blamed unseasonably cold weather for several data points that missed expectations on everything from manufacturing to retail sales.

And last year, most economists blamed the weather for the dismal -2.9% GDP print for Q1.

Via Deutsche Bank, here’s what February temperates looked like, across the country. Temperatures in most eastern states were ‘much below average.’

Screen Shot 2015 03 25 at 8.06.43 AMDeutsche Bank

And compared to last year:

Screen Shot 2015 03 25 at 8.06.59 AMDeutsche Bank

