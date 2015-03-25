Here's the map showing why economists have blamed the weather for poor economic data

This year, economists have blamed unseasonably cold weather for several data points that missed expectations on everything from manufacturing to retail sales.

And last year, most economists blamed the weather for the dismal -2.9% GDP print for Q1.

Via Deutsche Bank, here’s what February temperates looked like, across the country. Temperatures in most eastern states were ‘much below average.’

And compared to last year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.