Here's the average amount residents of every state receive in their tax returns

April 15th is right around the corner, which means you should have already filed your taxes, or you should be in the process of filing.

Since tax refunds are predicted to take longer this year, the earlier you file, the better. For a better idea of when exactly your refund will show up, take a look at this table.

Although you shouldn’t be banking on too hefty of a refund, it’s nice to get a little money back in your pocket.

To get an idea of just how much you can expect back, Debt.com created a map using data from the IRS that shows the average tax return in each state.

According to the data, the IRS collected close to $US3.1 trillion in gross taxes in 2014 and issued almost 118.7 million refunds, which amounted to more than $US373.5 billion.

Connecticut has the highest average tax return of $US3,126, followed by Texas and New York. Vermont has the lowest average of $US2,251, with Maine and Montana rounding out the bottom three.

For a look at all the states, hover over the map or scroll down to the chart below. To enlarge the map, click on the plus sign in the upper left corner. Click the state to see more details.

Rank State Average refund Rank State Average refund Rank State Average refund 1 Connecticut $US3,126 18 Arkansas $US2,691 35 Colorado $US2,539 2 Texas $US3,033 19 Wyoming $US2,688 36 South Carolina $US2,532 3 New York $US2,963 20 Tennessee $US2,687 37 North Dakota $US2,514 4 New Jersey $US2,959 21 Massachusetts $US2,682 38 Nebraska $US2,502 5 Mississippi $US2,944 22 Arizona $US2,640 39 New Hampshire $US2,496 6 Louisiana $US2,939 23 New Mexico $US2,603 40 Iowa $US2,486 7 Florida $US2,843 24 Kentucky $US2,601 41 Michigan $US2,481 8 Illinois $US2,834 25 Washington $US2,588 42 Ohio $US2,465 9 Alabama $US2,820 26 Indiana $US2,572 43 South Dakota $US2,463 10 California $US2,809 27 North Carolina $US2,566 44 Idaho $US2,414 11 Utah $US2,778 28 Pennsylvania $US2,561 45 Minnesota $US2,371 12 Georgia $US2,767 29 Hawaii $US2,561 46 Oregon $US2,330 13 Oklahoma $US2,748 30 Delaware $US2,560 47 Wisconsin $US2,329 14 Maryland $US2,748 31 Kansas $US2,552 48 Montana $US2,299 15 Nevada $US2,738 32 West Virginia $US2,548 49 Maine $US2,277 16 Alaska $US2,721 33 Missouri $US2,547 50 Vermont $US2,254 17 Virginia $US2,692 34 Rhode Island $US2,539

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.