Here's the average amount residents of every state receive in their tax returns

April 15th is right around the corner, which means you should have already filed your taxes, or you should be in the process of filing.
Since tax refunds are predicted to take longer this year, the earlier you file, the better. For a better idea of when exactly your refund will show up, take a look at this table.
Although you shouldn’t be banking on too hefty of a refund, it’s nice to get a little money back in your pocket.
To get an idea of just how much you can expect back, Debt.com created a map using data from the IRS that shows the average tax return in each state.
According to the data, the IRS collected close to $US3.1 trillion in gross taxes in 2014 and issued almost 118.7 million refunds, which amounted to more than $US373.5 billion.
Connecticut has the highest average tax return of $US3,126, followed by Texas and New York. Vermont has the lowest average of $US2,251, with Maine and Montana rounding out the bottom three.
For a look at all the states, hover over the map or scroll down to the chart below. To enlarge the map, click on the plus sign in the upper left corner. Click the state to see more details.
|Rank
|State
|Average refund
|Rank
|State
|Average refund
|Rank
|State
|Average refund
|1
|Connecticut
|$US3,126
|18
|Arkansas
|$US2,691
|35
|Colorado
|$US2,539
|2
|Texas
|$US3,033
|19
|Wyoming
|$US2,688
|36
|South Carolina
|$US2,532
|3
|New York
|$US2,963
|20
|Tennessee
|$US2,687
|37
|North Dakota
|$US2,514
|4
|New Jersey
|$US2,959
|21
|Massachusetts
|$US2,682
|38
|Nebraska
|$US2,502
|5
|Mississippi
|$US2,944
|22
|Arizona
|$US2,640
|39
|New Hampshire
|$US2,496
|6
|Louisiana
|$US2,939
|23
|New Mexico
|$US2,603
|40
|Iowa
|$US2,486
|7
|Florida
|$US2,843
|24
|Kentucky
|$US2,601
|41
|Michigan
|$US2,481
|8
|Illinois
|$US2,834
|25
|Washington
|$US2,588
|42
|Ohio
|$US2,465
|9
|Alabama
|$US2,820
|26
|Indiana
|$US2,572
|43
|South Dakota
|$US2,463
|10
|California
|$US2,809
|27
|North Carolina
|$US2,566
|44
|Idaho
|$US2,414
|11
|Utah
|$US2,778
|28
|Pennsylvania
|$US2,561
|45
|Minnesota
|$US2,371
|12
|Georgia
|$US2,767
|29
|Hawaii
|$US2,561
|46
|Oregon
|$US2,330
|13
|Oklahoma
|$US2,748
|30
|Delaware
|$US2,560
|47
|Wisconsin
|$US2,329
|14
|Maryland
|$US2,748
|31
|Kansas
|$US2,552
|48
|Montana
|$US2,299
|15
|Nevada
|$US2,738
|32
|West Virginia
|$US2,548
|49
|Maine
|$US2,277
|16
|Alaska
|$US2,721
|33
|Missouri
|$US2,547
|50
|Vermont
|$US2,254
|17
|Virginia
|$US2,692
|34
|Rhode Island
|$US2,539
