Here's how we figured out how 'average' each state is

We recently ranked all 50 US states and Washington, DC based on how average each state was. Here’s how we did it.

We took 38 social, economic, and demographic measures, mostly from the 2015 American Community Survey one-year estimates recently released by the Census Bureau, accessed via the American FactFinder tool. The full list of measures is at the bottom of this post.

For each measure, we took the average value of the measure across all fifty states and the District of Columbia. Then, we found how far away from that average each state was along a normalized scale. (Formally, we found the absolute value of the z-score for each state on each measure.) Finally, to get an overall sense of how far from average a state was, we added together those distances for each state, and ranked them on that combined index.

Here are the measures we used in the ranking. Unless otherwise noted, the data for each came from the above mentioned 2015 American Community Survey:

Basic demographics

Population

Sex (Per cent male)

Median age

Race and ethnicity

The Census Bureau has for the last several years defined Hispanic or Latino as an ethnicity, rather than a separate racial grouping. This is reflected in the categories below:

Per cent non-Hispanic white alone

Per cent non-Hispanic black or African American alone

Per cent non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native alone

Per cent non-Hispanic Asian alone

Per cent non-Hispanic Hawaiian/Pacific Islander alone

Per cent non-Hispanic, some other race alone

Per cent non-Hispanic, two or more races

Per cent Hispanic, any race

Marriage and children

Per cent of households made up of families with their own children under 18

Average household size

Per cent of males over the age of 15 who are currently married and not separated

Per cent of females over the age of 15 who are currently married and not separated

Number of births per 1,000 women between the ages of 15 and 50

Education and military experience

Per cent with at least a high school diploma

Per cent with at least a bachelor’s degree

Per cent of population who are civilian veterans

Health

Per cent with at least one disability

Per cent with health insurance

Mobility and transportation

Per cent who moved homes in the last year

Mean work commute time

Per cent with access to at least one car

Nativity and language

Per cent born outside the US

Per cent speaking a language other than English at home

Access to technology

Per cent with a computer at home

Per cent with a broadband internet connection at home

Income and economy

Median household income

Poverty rate

August 2016 unemployment rate (from Bureau of Labour Statistics)

Q1 2016 Gross Domestic Product per capita (from Bureau of Economic Analysis)

Housing

Housing unit vacancy rate

Per cent of housing units that are single family detached houses

Per cent of housing units built since 2000

Median home value

Median monthly cost for a homeowner with a mortgage

Median gross monthly apartment rent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.