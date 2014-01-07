This Chart Shows The Average SAT Scores In Every State

Joe Weisenthal

Here’s a fun chart from Seth Kadish at Vizual Statistix.

It shows average SAT scores by state. It also shows which subject the state did best in. An interesting thing that stands out is that the higher a state’s SAT participation rate — that is the percentage of students who took the test with the intent to go to college — the worst students did on average.

Click the chart to enlarge.

Vizual Statistix

Tagged In

careers education-us