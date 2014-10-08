The Average SAT Score Last Year Was Just Under 1500

Average SAT scores for the Class of 2014 stayed about the same as previous years, hitting just below 1500 for all three portions of the college admissions exam, according to data released by College Board.

Here’s how the latest round of high school seniors scored, from U.S. News & World Report. Each portion of the test is out of a possible 800 points:

Reading — 497

Maths — 513

Writing — 487

Combined, the average score was 1497 out of 2400. Looking at just the possible points on the reading and maths portions — which the test will revert to in 2016, after including the writing portion for about a decade — students on average scored 1010 out of 1600.

According to Inside Higher Ed, these scores are in keeping with trends for recent tests — “The average score in critical reading increased one point, while average scores in maths and writing fell by one point. Scores have been either flat or slowly declining for the past several years, dropping 11 points in reading and seven points in maths in the past decade.”

