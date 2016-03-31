Average salaries are going backwards in 4 Australian states

Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Australian workers have had to get used to wage rises that are sitting at their lowest levels on record, at just 2.16% during 2015. But it seems that the outlook could be darkening further across some parts of the country.

The latest Australian Job Market report from online employment search engine Adzuna shows that average salary for current vacancies has fallen in four states over the the past 12 months.

Adzuna said that salaries are down 5.96% in the Northern Territory, 3.43% in Western Australia, wages in Tasmania fell 1.86%, and somewhat surprisingly average salaries have fallen 4.21% in Victoria.

In contrast average salaries in NSW were up 4.27% over the past 12 months, Queensland salaries rose almost exactly the same amount, while, even though South Australia has the greatest number of job seekers per position, salaries rose 5.23%. Salaries in the ACT rose 4.13% and it held its place with the highest average salary on offer across the nation.

Raife Watson, CEO of Adzuna Australia, said “We should not be seeing a backwards step in salaries. We should at the very least see marginal increases year on year.”

But as RBA governor Glenn Stevens and his colleagues have suggested after Australia’s recent stellar run of job creation, slow, low wages growth may be playing some part in the overall strength of the local labour market.

In terms of the best paying industries for current vacancies, IT and Healthcare and Nursing have the top rates at around $118,000 on average, with retail the worst at just $57,000.

