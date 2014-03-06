A Guy Wants To Make 'Average Looking' Barbie Dolls A Reality

Average is beautiful. That’s what Nickolay Lamm believes.

Lamm created a wildly-popular prototype of an “average” looking Barbie doll last year. Today he’s launching a website and asking for monetary contributions to help get these dolls into the hands of kids everywhere.

His doll is a version of Barbie that more accurately reflects what we see when we look in the mirror.

Barbie dolls measurements don’t reflect those of an average woman, and it’s long been argued that promoting Barbie’s body is unhealthy.

“Rather than waiting for toy companies to change their designs, let’s change them ourselves by creating a fashion doll that promotes realistic beauty standards,” Lamm told Business Insider.

Lamm is seeking $US95,000 for his crowdfunded campaign.

Here are some photos of what the Lammily dolls look like:

And a video about the project:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If you donate to the fund, your money helps cover the costs of tooling and moulding, and to meet the manufacturer’s minimum order quantity. You also receive perks for being a donor; $US25 gets you a first-edition Lammily doll.

You can learn more and donate to the fund here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.