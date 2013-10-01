Average House Prices In Australia Have Hit Their Highest Levels ... Ever

Photo: Getty

Average Australian house prices have hit their highest level on record, according to research released by RP Data-Rismark.

The average capital city house price rose 1.6% to $500,000 in September, according to the data.

Sydney has the most expensive median price tag of $588,000 followed by Melbourne’s $520,000.

“If such a high rate of growth continued for a sustainable period, it would have the potential to push home values above what might be considered sustainable market value,” said RP Data analyst Tim Lawless, according to AAP.

