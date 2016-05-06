Wage growth is speeding up

Wage growth since the Great Recession has remained fairly low, hovering around just 2%. This is most likely not high enough to support the Fed’s stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year.

Over the past few months, wage growth has happened at a somewhat faster rate than this, reaching a postcrisis high of 2.5% in December and January. In March, wages grew at a slightly slower 2.3% since the previous year.

According to the April jobs report, wages grew 2.5% year-over-year, matching the recent highs in December and January.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.