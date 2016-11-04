Wage growth just hit a post-crisis high

Wage growth in the years after the Great Recession has remained fairly low, hovering around just 2%.

This is most likely not high enough to support the Fed’s stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year.

However, 2016 has seen wages growing at a somewhat faster rate than this, with average hourly earnings growing in a range of 2.2% to 2.6% year-over-year.

According to the October jobs report, average hourly earnings grew at a new post-crisis high of 2.8% over the previous year.

