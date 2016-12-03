US wage growth misses expectations

For years after the 2008 financial crisis, growth in average hourly earnings stayed low, hovering at around 2% year over year.

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed’s stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year.

However, 2016 has seen wages growing at a somewhat faster rate, with average hourly earnings growing in a range of 2.2% to 2.6% year-over-year, and hitting a post-recession high of 2.8% in October.

According to the November jobs report, average hourly earnings grew by 2.5% year-over-year, well below Bloomberg’s consensus economists’ expectations for a continued 2.8% growth rate.

