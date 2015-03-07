Ladies and gentleman, we have a tiny bit of wage growth

The February jobs report shows a hint of wage growth in the economy — but only a hint.

Wages grew at a rate of 2% annually, versus an expectation of 2.2%. That’s just barely outpacing inflation, and is a deceleration from the January report, which showed 2.2% growth year-over-year.

Month-over-month, average hourly earnings rose by three cents, or 0.1%, to $US24.78.

More to come…

