The Average American Plans To Spend Over $250 On Halloween This Year

Halloween spending adds up quickly.

A study done by the website CouponCodesPro found that the average American spent $US257 on Halloween in 2013.

The site first asked 3,284 respondents which Halloween traditions they participate in every year, then asked how much the participants spent on each of four core holiday activities.

Here are the results:

Throwing / attending a Halloween party: $US103.50

Fancy dress costume: $US59.43

Decorating the house: $US55.12

Candy for trick-or-treaters: $US39.04

Add those together, and you get $US257.09 on mini candy bars and fake vampire fangs — although it pales in comparison to the $US2,300 some people spend buying their costumes on ebay.

Yes, these numbers are for last year’s holiday, but it doesn’t look like things will be much different this October 31.

Nearly 75% of those surveyed said they expect a similar bill this year, and when the site asked if respondents felt that the spending was worth the cost, 63% said it was.

