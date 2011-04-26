Now There Are Eight States Where Gas Costs Over $4

Gas prices are just a few dimes short of the peak in 2008.



Indiana and Michigan joined the list of states where gas costs over $4 a gallon, including New York, Alaska, Connecticut, Illinois, California, Hawaii.

The most expensive city is San Diego, where one station is charging over $5. Runners-up are in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Chicago.

Here’s a chart from Doug Short:

