Here's The One Bright Green Shoot From Friday's Ugly Jobs Number

The July jobs report was pretty disappointing all around, but there is one bona fide green shoot.
The average duration of unemployment — a measure that’s surged unabated this whole time, to a level that we’ve never seen before — actually ticked down.
One of the most terrifying aspects of any deep downturn in unemployment is the lasting effect on workers, especially ones whose job loss is structural (i.e. their skills are simply no longer needed), and one way this shows up is in average duration of unemployment.
So as this shart from the St. Louis Fed shows, there was finally a tick down in this measure.
Photo: St. Louis Fed
BAD NEWS: The civilian employment population is falling again after a brief uptick. 58% of Americans support the entire population.
