The July jobs report was pretty disappointing all around, but there is one bona fide green shoot.



The average duration of unemployment — a measure that’s surged unabated this whole time, to a level that we’ve never seen before — actually ticked down.

One of the most terrifying aspects of any deep downturn in unemployment is the lasting effect on workers, especially ones whose job loss is structural (i.e. their skills are simply no longer needed), and one way this shows up is in average duration of unemployment.

So as this shart from the St. Louis Fed shows, there was finally a tick down in this measure.

Photo: St. Louis Fed

BAD NEWS: The civilian employment population is falling again after a brief uptick. 58% of Americans support the entire population. GOOD NEWS: The average work week for manufacturing employees has bounced. BAD NEWS: Those unemployed five weeks or less has jumped again The information industry continues to melt away. Government has topped out (thanks to losses at the Census/State & Local levels) GOOD NEWS: Education and health employment still going up Total civilian participation rate in the workforce still going down. GOOD NEWS: A tiny blip upwards in durable goods manufacturing employment GOOD NEWS: The average duration of unemployment has ticked down a little. BAD (or good?) NEWS: Financial services jobs continue to go away GOOD NEWS: There's been a downtick in the total number counted as unemployed. GOOD NEWS: Average work week generally still trending up GOOD NEWS: The number of folks employed longer than 27 weeks has stalled

