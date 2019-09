Now this is not good news on the unemployment front.



Check out table A-12, which looks at how long the unemployed are remaining unemployed.

The average unemployed worker is now unemployed for 30.2 weeks, compared to 29.1 weeks in December and 28.6 in November.

There are now 6.3 million Americans who have been unemployed over 27 weeks.

