The Average Price Of MLB Free Agents By Position

Photo: Flickr/dbking

MLB Trade rumours has calculated the average annual value of the contracts of MLB free agents by position through December 22:

Catcher – $3.15 million

First base – $6.53 million

Second base – $4.35 million

Shortstop – $6.41 million

Third base – $2.58 million

Left field – $3.76 million

centre field – $970k

Right field – $6.88 million

Designated hitter – $7.15 million

Starting pitcher – $5.85 million

Closer – $10 million

Right-handed reliever – $3.02 million

Left-handed reliever – $2.47 million

The numbers are of course skewed by the huge signings of Jayson Werth, Carl Crawford, and Cliff Lee, but it’s not hard to tell what positions had value this winter, and which had slim pickings. Third base is sure to see a significant bump when Adrian Beltre signs.



Check out the top remaining free agents >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.