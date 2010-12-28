The Average Price Of MLB Free Agents By Position

Photo: Flickr/dbking
MLB Trade rumours has calculated the average annual value of the contracts of MLB free agents by position through December 22:
- Catcher – $3.15 million
- First base – $6.53 million
- Second base – $4.35 million
- Shortstop – $6.41 million
- Third base – $2.58 million
- Left field – $3.76 million
- centre field – $970k
- Right field – $6.88 million
- Designated hitter – $7.15 million
- Starting pitcher – $5.85 million
- Closer – $10 million
- Right-handed reliever – $3.02 million
- Left-handed reliever – $2.47 million
The numbers are of course skewed by the huge signings of Jayson Werth, Carl Crawford, and Cliff Lee, but it’s not hard to tell what positions had value this winter, and which had slim pickings. Third base is sure to see a significant bump when Adrian Beltre signs.
