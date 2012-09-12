JPMorgan Analysts Predict The Average Compensation At Goldman Will Likely Fall $100K

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

The average pay at Goldman Sachs is seen falling about $100,000 by the end of 2013 due to issues such as lackluster deal activity and financial regulations, Fortune’s Stephen Gandel reports citing a research note from JPMorgan Cazenove, the European division of JPMorgan Chase. Last year, the average salary at Goldman was $412,000. Now the JPMorgan Cazenove analysts expect the average compensation at their rival to be $314,000, the Fortune report said.



Gandel also points out that because of this many Goldmanites would likely fall out of the so-called 1% cut off ($368,000 or more) in the United States.

Of course, Goldman isn’t the only Wall Street bank the analysts see being impacted by lower compensation.

