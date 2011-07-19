Average Car Prices Continue To Creep Upwards

If you envy the Jones’ shiny new car and want to keep up, you may have to spot more cash (or a more valuable trade-in) than you expected.



The average price of a new car has been increasing over the last 5 years, recently passing $33,000.

Meanwhile, loan-to-value averages have decreased to 80%, indicating a combination of larger down payments and used car trade-ins fetching higher values.

So while it’s not clear which is the more significant driver of this aggressive inflation, it can at least be said that getting into that new car with an iPod connector and higher MPG may take a bit more planning than it used to.

