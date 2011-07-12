MEET THE AVERAGE BRITISH FAMILY: Fish On Friday, 9 Hours Of TV And 1.6 Arguments A Week

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

England used to be the standard bearer for all of Western civilisation. So how does the average Briton live today?A comprehensive study by consulting firm Alert Me found that most British families have three meals together in a week, including Fish & Chips Friday.



They also watch 9 hours of TV, do 5.3 loads of laundry and get into 1.6 arguments in a week.

More via Daily Mail:

Get up – 6.57am

Car – Silver Ford Focus

Number of cars – 1.5

House – Semi-detached on a main street

Holiday – 2 x 10 days in the UK

Evening meals together – Three per week at 5.50pm

Weekly shop – £76.02

Weekly alcohol bill – £12

Entertainment i.e. DVD’s – £15

Best entertainment – Watching TV

Favourite TV show – Dr Who

Time spent watching TV – 9 hours per day

Nights out with friends – Two per month

Nights out as a couple – ‘Every few months’

Big family outing – Once a month

Get home from work – 5.15pm

Go to bed – 10.39pm

Arguments – 1.6 per week

Savings – £3,280

Mortgage – 53% have a mortgage and have paid off 32 per cent

Cash in wallet/purse – £10.31

Neighbours – Two that we speak to

Exercise – Two and half times a week

Home improvements – £559 in the last year

Wider family – Once a week gathering

Quality time together – Two hours per week

Breakfast – Twice a week as a family

Laundry – 5.3 loads per week

Chores – Four hours and 24 minutes, mother does most

Happiness – 80 per cent class themselves as ‘happy’

Wellbeing – 70 per cent claim they are ‘normal’

