MEET THE AVERAGE BRITISH FAMILY: Fish On Friday, 9 Hours Of TV And 1.6 Arguments A Week

England used to be the standard bearer for all of Western civilisation. So how does the average Briton live today?A comprehensive study by consulting firm Alert Me found that most British families have three meals together in a week, including Fish & Chips Friday.
They also watch 9 hours of TV, do 5.3 loads of laundry and get into 1.6 arguments in a week.
Get up – 6.57am
Car – Silver Ford Focus
Number of cars – 1.5
House – Semi-detached on a main street
Holiday – 2 x 10 days in the UK
Evening meals together – Three per week at 5.50pm
Weekly shop – £76.02
Weekly alcohol bill – £12
Entertainment i.e. DVD’s – £15
Best entertainment – Watching TV
Favourite TV show – Dr Who
Time spent watching TV – 9 hours per day
Nights out with friends – Two per month
Nights out as a couple – ‘Every few months’
Big family outing – Once a month
Get home from work – 5.15pm
Go to bed – 10.39pm
Arguments – 1.6 per week
Savings – £3,280
Mortgage – 53% have a mortgage and have paid off 32 per cent
Cash in wallet/purse – £10.31
Neighbours – Two that we speak to
Exercise – Two and half times a week
Home improvements – £559 in the last year
Wider family – Once a week gathering
Quality time together – Two hours per week
Breakfast – Twice a week as a family
Laundry – 5.3 loads per week
Chores – Four hours and 24 minutes, mother does most
Happiness – 80 per cent class themselves as ‘happy’
Wellbeing – 70 per cent claim they are ‘normal’
