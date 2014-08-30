What The Average Banker In The UK Makes In Bonus Pay Each Year

Bonuses for British investment bankers and finance workers increased by nearly £700 during the 2013-2014 year, to an average of £13,300 ($22,070) per person, according to the Office of National Statistics.

By contrast, bonuses for non-banking workers averaged out at £1,500, the same as the year prior.

Here are some highlights from the report:

Total bonus payments across the whole economy from May 2013 to April 2014: £40.5 billion, up 4.9%.

£14.4 billion was paid in the finance and insurance industry, up 2.9%

Bonuses in the rest of the economy increased by 6.1% to £26.1 billion: “the highest since the series began in 2000/01.”

Average bonus per employee: £1,500.

Average bonus per employee in banking/finance: £13,300

Bonuses were at 24.2% of all pay in finance/insurance, up from 23.6% the previous year. (Bonuses percentage peaked in April 2007 at 33.9%, just prior to the crash.)

That would put total average finance/insurance pay at around £54,508 ($90,000) per person.

It’s still awful being a teacher or a health worker: “The lowest bonuses per employee were paid in the education and health and social work industries, where the bonuses per head figures were negligible.”

Read the whole thing here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.