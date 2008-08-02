Microsoft's Avenue A/Razorfish Seeks Old Media Business

Microsoft-owned digital ad agency Avenue A/Razorfish is attempting to expand beyond creating online advertising for corporate clients. It wants to advise them on media strategy as well.



The company says it’s launching a media and entertainment consulting practice with 200 staffers in New York, L.A. and San Francisco in a bid to broaden their client roster and increase billings from current clients.

Online marketing services — that is, building Web sites for corporate clients — is still a growth area and benefiting from the shift of dollars from traditional advertising. That’s one factor behind IPG’s investment in Huge, announced Wednesday. Avenue A/Razorfish will focus on print/publishing and TV clients; it already counts Conde Nast, CNN, The New York Times, CBS Radio, and Sirius XM Radio as clients.

The broader question for Avenue A/Razorfish is how long it remains a unit of Microsoft (MSFT). The company was swallowed up by Redmond as part of the $6 billion aQuantive deal last year, but it’s an odd fit given it must maintain the image of neutrality as it seeks business from Microsoft’s rivals.

See Also:

Avenue A/Razorfish: 2007 Billings Up 36%

What Ad Recession? Ad Giant Interpublic Group Beats Estimates, Keeps Guidance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.