Avenue A / Razorfish Announces Automated SEO Tool

Avenue A, now part of aQuantive (and soon part of Microsoft), is rolling out SILC, the “Super-Intelligent Link Crawler,” which analyses site search-engine performance and recommends improvements. According to William Flaiz, VP of SEO and Web Analytics, the tool helped US News and World Report increase Google referrals 45% in two months.



Where can you try this miracle bot? You can’t–unless you hire Avenue A / Razorfish. Harrison Hoffman, CNET

