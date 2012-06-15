Avenue A / Razorfish Announces Automated SEO Tool

Henry Blodget
Avenuearazorfish

Avenue A, now part of aQuantive (and soon part of Microsoft), is rolling out SILC, the “Super-Intelligent Link Crawler,” which analyses site search-engine performance and recommends improvements.  According to William Flaiz, VP of SEO and Web Analytics, the tool helped US News and World Report increase Google referrals 45% in two months. 

Where can you try this miracle bot?  You can’t–unless you hire Avenue A / Razorfish.  Harrison Hoffman, CNET

