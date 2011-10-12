THE AVENGERS TRAILER: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, And Scarlett Johansson Walk Into A Room...

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Pop quiz: try and name a single great superhero movie that succeeded without a memorable villain.

Trick question! You can’t. But if The Avengers trailer is any indication, Joss Whedon’s unholy matrimony of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, and that guy from The Town (Best Actor nominee Jeremy Renner, to the twelve of you who saw The Hurt Locker) is trying to be the first.

It’s remarkable: multiple films, including this summer’s Thor and Captain America, exist almost solely to prepare viewers for The Avengers. But yet, in film-editing manuals for years to come, this trailer should be used as an example of how not to sell a movie.

Over the course of two minutes, we’re treated to a carousel of cars blowing up and the film’s cast standing around looking regal. Mark Ruffalo, whose Hulk is supposedly a part of The Avengers, appears maybe once. And there is no, and I mean zero, indication of who exactly these heroes have so expensively banded together to fight against—except for, I don’t know, random explosions or something.

The Avengers still has huge potential and an exciting pedigree. Problem is, if the public wants to see a bunch of beautiful people just awkwardly standing around, the Internet’s way cheaper than a film ticket.

