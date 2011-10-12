Finally, Here's The Trailer For The Avengers Movie That Disney Has Been Building Up To For Years

Fan boys everywhere are going crazy for the two-minute Avengers trailer released this morning by Marvel Studios.



Disney has been hyping this May 2012 film since at least 2008, when after the credits of Iron Man there was a clip of Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury) recruiting Robert Downey Jr (Tony Stark) for a crossover super team. There was another hidden scene in that summer’s The Incredible Hulk, as well as in Iron Man 2.

This summer’s Thor and Captain America, with a combined $190 million budget, were criticised for being nothing but long prefaces to the Avengers.

Which is to say Disney has a lot of money wrapped up in this movie. Happily we’re impressed with the preview.

