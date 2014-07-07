Tour The $US7.5 Million 'Avengers' Exhibit In NYC

The Avengers have come to New York City for an extended stay.
Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. recently opened in Discovery Times Square inviting visitors to become agents of Marvel’s spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D.
The exhibition worked with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The Science and Entertainment Exchange to explain the science behind the Avengers characters.
According to the New York Daily News, the 10,000 square foot exhibit cost approximately $US7.5 million to construct.
Though S.T.A.T.I.O.N. officially opened to the public at the end of May, the exhibit wasn’t fully functional until last month.
We attended the exhibit a few times before and after it was open to the public in order to see S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in full force.
Read more on the exhibit here.
Before heading inside to the 'restricted area,' you're asked to make your own Agent identification card.
Fans get ushered into an all-white room where they're introduced to video of Agent Felix Blake (Titus Welliver) welcoming new Agents into the station.
Sliding doors reveal S.T.A.T.I.O.N. stands for Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.
Once inside, you can see more than 60 props and costumes from all of the Avengers film franchises including Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) ...
... and Captain America's rebirth pod which injected Steve Rogers with the Super Soldier Serum to transform him into a superhero.
Visitors can also learn how Captain America survived cyro-preservation in the ice for nearly 70 years.
Here's where the ID cards come in hand. They're used to activate the different machines and to record your progress.
This game asks you to test your reflexes by trying to select the villain from the crowd of Avengers. We didn't do so well.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b9df6e69bedd19218d82b0/avengers-exhibit-game.gif' alt='Avengers exhibit game' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
Before you head on, make sure to check out the Tesseract machine that appeared in 'The Avengers.' We're told it costs more than $US350,000.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b9dadeecad04951d8d82b2/avengers-exhibit-tesseract.gif' alt='Avengers exhibit tesseract' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')
Not too far off in Thor's throne room, NASA teamed up with the exhibit to allow visitors to view the different stars and planets in both ours and Marvel's universes.
Here we checked out some of the 'weirdest planets' including the Styrofoam planet and one nicknamed 'Mr. Spock's World.'
Iron Man's room is the biggest of them all. In the center is a giant replica of Tony Stark's arc reactor, an electromagnet in his chest to keep him alive.
(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b9d8536da8114c3f94cba2/iron-man-suits.gif' alt='Iron man suits' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')
... but you get a chance to be Iron Man. The coolest feature in the room is an interactive flight simulator. It's like a virtual reality headset but you can control the entire screen with your eyes.
You can also see a glimpse of one of Captain America's shields used in the battle of New York in 'The Avengers' film.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.