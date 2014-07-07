Tour The $US7.5 Million 'Avengers' Exhibit In NYC

Kirsten Acuna
Iron man avengers exhibitKirsten Acuna/Business InsiderReplicas of Iron Man and The Avengers crew are in Times Square’s Discovery venue.

The Avengers have come to New York City for an extended stay.

Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. recently opened in Discovery Times Square inviting visitors to become agents of Marvel’s spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D.

The exhibition worked with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The Science and Entertainment Exchange to explain the science behind the Avengers characters.

According to the New York Daily News, the 10,000 square foot exhibit cost approximately $US7.5 million to construct.

Though S.T.A.T.I.O.N. officially opened to the public at the end of May, the exhibit wasn’t fully functional until last month.

We attended the exhibit a few times before and after it was open to the public in order to see S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in full force.

Read more on the exhibit here.

Welcome to the Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.!

Before heading inside to the 'restricted area,' you're asked to make your own Agent identification card.

You'll need the card once inside to access a bunch of interactive games and features.

We'll use the QR code to scan at individual locations inside the S.T.A.T.I.O.N.

Good to go!

Fans get ushered into an all-white room where they're introduced to video of Agent Felix Blake (Titus Welliver) welcoming new Agents into the station.

Sliding doors reveal S.T.A.T.I.O.N. stands for Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.

Welcome to the initiation room where visitors are inducted into S.H.I.E.L.D.

Victory Hill Exhibitions' Chief Creative Officer Nicholas Cooper took us through the exhibit.

The entire exhibit covers more than 10,000 square feet.

Once inside, you can see more than 60 props and costumes from all of the Avengers film franchises including Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) ...

... to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his own Throne room ...

... and Captain America's rebirth pod which injected Steve Rogers with the Super Soldier Serum to transform him into a superhero.

The exhibit has been receiving between 600 and 1,500 visitors on average per day.

In the Captain America room, fans can witness some of Steve Rogers gear ...

... and Hydra relics up close.

Visitors can also learn how Captain America survived cyro-preservation in the ice for nearly 70 years.

Titus Welliver (Agent Felix Blake) and his family toured the exhibit during one of our visits.

Here's a better look at the giant interactive touchscreen.

When you're done, test your strength against Steve Rogers at one of a few stations.

Here's where the ID cards come in hand. They're used to activate the different machines and to record your progress.

This game asks you to test your reflexes by trying to select the villain from the crowd of Avengers. We didn't do so well.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b9df6e69bedd19218d82b0/avengers-exhibit-game.gif' alt='Avengers exhibit game' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

Welliver took a spin at another while his family looked on one time we stopped by.

Onto Bruce Banner's lab where you can see a life-size model of the Hulk come alive.

... and learn how your DNA and brain differs from that of the scientists'.

It's extremely detailed.

Before you head on, make sure to check out the Tesseract machine that appeared in 'The Avengers.' We're told it costs more than $US350,000.

Press your hand against a center monitor ...

... and it comes to life.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b9dadeecad04951d8d82b2/avengers-exhibit-tesseract.gif' alt='Avengers exhibit tesseract' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

More items from 'The Avengers.' Here's Loki's helmet and scepter.

And here's one of the Chitauri Chariots used in the Battle of New York.

Not too far off in Thor's throne room, NASA teamed up with the exhibit to allow visitors to view the different stars and planets in both ours and Marvel's universes.

Here we checked out some of the 'weirdest planets' including the Styrofoam planet and one nicknamed 'Mr. Spock's World.'

Iron Man's room is the biggest of them all. In the center is a giant replica of Tony Stark's arc reactor, an electromagnet in his chest to keep him alive.

Concept art for the room to give you an idea of the room's depth.

Not only can you check out all of the previous suits Tony Stark has made ...

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/53b9d8536da8114c3f94cba2/iron-man-suits.gif' alt='Iron man suits' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' clear='true')

... but you get a chance to be Iron Man. The coolest feature in the room is an interactive flight simulator. It's like a virtual reality headset but you can control the entire screen with your eyes.

Visitors can also control a replica of Tony Stark's hand. It wasn't working when we stopped by.

The latest model of the Iron Man suit sits in the room's center.

On your way out, you can see the names of the the more than 100 people who worked on the exhibit.

You can also see a glimpse of one of Captain America's shields used in the battle of New York in 'The Avengers' film.

The exhibit is open until January 2015.

Now see the most expensive celebrity homes in the city >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.