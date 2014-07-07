Tour The $US7.5 Million 'Avengers' Exhibit In NYC

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Replicas of Iron Man and The Avengers crew are in Times Square’s Discovery venue.

The Avengers have come to New York City for an extended stay.

Marvel’s Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. recently opened in Discovery Times Square inviting visitors to become agents of Marvel’s spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D.

The exhibition worked with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and The Science and Entertainment Exchange to explain the science behind the Avengers characters.

According to the New York Daily News, the 10,000 square foot exhibit cost approximately $US7.5 million to construct.

Though S.T.A.T.I.O.N. officially opened to the public at the end of May, the exhibit wasn’t fully functional until last month.

We attended the exhibit a few times before and after it was open to the public in order to see S.T.A.T.I.O.N. in full force.

Read more on the exhibit here.

